Lara Trump to Newsmax: No One Surprised by Establishment Attacks on Trump

Lara Trump spoke to Newsmax on Wednesday to decry the onslaught of indictments and attacks that have been levied against former President Donald Trump since he began his campaign in 2015.

While appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the daughter-in-law and 2020 senior adviser to former President Trump said, "I think at this point no one is surprised by what we've seen."

"I think the truth is," Lara Trump continued, "Americans every single day are finally seeing what is going on. Finally, I think the swamp is revealing itself a little bit more."

"Every day that goes by," she added, "we see these things happen to my father-in-law. A Daily Mail poll actually just showed that about half of Americans believe that these indictments constitute election interference for" former President Trump.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published a poll stating "that 47 percent of adults see [Trump's] indictment as 'election interference,' including most Republicans and many Democrats. Another 40 percent disagreed, and 13 percent said they were not sure."

