Lara Trump to Newsmax: Trump Mug Shot Will Be Most Famous in History

When former President Donald Trump is booked into an Atlanta-area jail on Thursday, authorities are expected to take a mug shot which his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday will become the most famous in history and a rallying cry for his supporters.

"It will be the most famous mug shot in the history of the world," Lara Trump, who is married to the former president's son, Eric, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I think everyone can agree on that. … It's absurd to think that Donald Trump, who is one of the most famous people in the world, if not the most famous in the world, needs one."

The former president is turning himself into authorities a day before a Friday deadline following an indictment delivered by Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis regarding allegations he and 18 others conspired to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Not only will the former president be getting his mug shot taken, he also has complied with a $200,000 bail request from Willis.

"We know the goal with this is to try and embarrass him in some way," Lara Trump said, "but, I think it's going to backfire on them, just like everything else does.

"This mug shot, you wait for it. It's going to be on posters and people's dorm rooms. It's going to be on T-shirts. It is going to be a flag flown by people who love this country because they're backing Donald Trump.

"They understand how important this is. They understand how absurd all of this is, and it's exactly why they're going to rally behind him, and they're going to vote for him in 2024."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!