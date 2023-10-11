Lara Trump to Newsmax: Donald Trump Was Most Pro-Israel President

Israel never had a better friend in the White House than former President Donald Trump, Lara Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law and a senior adviser in the 2020 presidential campaign, appeared on "Newsline" and listed several of Donald Trump's pro-Israel accomplishments.

"It was Donald Trump, by the way, who got us out of that Iran nuclear deal. It was Donald Trump, who stood strong with Israel, of course, move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem … [and] recognized the Golan Heights for the people of Israel," Lara Trump said.

"You had never had a stronger president for the folks in Israel then you had with Donald Trump, and it feels like a 180-degree turn now."

Lara Trump spoke four days after Hamas terrorists began an attack on Israel where more than 1,200 people were killed.

President Joe Biden waited three days before speaking publicly about the assault. During a White House speech on Tuesday, Biden failed to mention Iran, which many experts blame for funding and supporting the massacre.

"It's so sad because so much of what we are seeing right now likely could have been avoided," Lara Trump said. "Had you had a stronger president in place. Had you not had these missteps leading up to it.

"And now is the time we need leadership in this country. We need leadership on the world stage. So I sure hope this administration and our president speak up. And speak up loudly condemning this every step of the way. We need to be there for the Israeli people. It is so sad to see what is happening."

Lara Trump blasted the Biden administration for holding a White House barbecue on Sunday, a day after the terrorism began. At least 14 Americans were killed in the attack, with others taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists.

She also cited the recent U.S.-Iran prisoner swap deal that included $6 billion being unfrozen for the Iranians.

"They had a barbecue at the White House on Sunday. For goodness sakes, we didn't think we could push that back maybe a week or so?" Lara Trump said. "My goodness, our closest Middle Eastern ally is being attacked by terrorists and the response or lack of response from Joe Biden from this administration, it just really tells you all you need to know.

"You did have that $6 billion, of course, unfrozen. It was a hostage exchange. We, of course, were negotiating with terrorists in order to get that money on frozen which we should never be doing. We should never be appeasing terrorists."

