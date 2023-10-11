×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lara trump | donald trump | biden | israel | hamas | attack

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Donald Trump Was Most Pro-Israel President

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 01:06 PM EDT

Israel never had a better friend in the White House than former President Donald Trump, Lara Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law and a senior adviser in the 2020 presidential campaign, appeared on "Newsline" and listed several of Donald Trump's pro-Israel accomplishments.

"It was Donald Trump, by the way, who got us out of that Iran nuclear deal. It was Donald Trump, who stood strong with Israel, of course, move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem … [and] recognized the Golan Heights for the people of Israel," Lara Trump said.

"You had never had a stronger president for the folks in Israel then you had with Donald Trump, and it feels like a 180-degree turn now."

Lara Trump spoke four days after Hamas terrorists began an attack on Israel where more than 1,200 people were killed.

President Joe Biden waited three days before speaking publicly about the assault. During a White House speech on Tuesday, Biden failed to mention Iran, which many experts blame for funding and supporting the massacre.

"It's so sad because so much of what we are seeing right now likely could have been avoided," Lara Trump said. "Had you had a stronger president in place. Had you not had these missteps leading up to it.

"And now is the time we need leadership in this country. We need leadership on the world stage. So I sure hope this administration and our president speak up. And speak up loudly condemning this every step of the way. We need to be there for the Israeli people. It is so sad to see what is happening."

Lara Trump blasted the Biden administration for holding a White House barbecue on Sunday, a day after the terrorism began. At least 14 Americans were killed in the attack, with others taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists.

She also cited the recent U.S.-Iran prisoner swap deal that included $6 billion being unfrozen for the Iranians.

"They had a barbecue at the White House on Sunday. For goodness sakes, we didn't think we could push that back maybe a week or so?" Lara Trump said. "My goodness, our closest Middle Eastern ally is being attacked by terrorists and the response or lack of response from Joe Biden from this administration, it just really tells you all you need to know.

"You did have that $6 billion, of course, unfrozen. It was a hostage exchange. We, of course, were negotiating with terrorists in order to get that money on frozen which we should never be doing. We should never be appeasing terrorists."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Israel never had a better friend in the White House than former President Donald Trump, Lara Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday.
lara trump, donald trump, biden, israel, hamas, attack
481
2023-06-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 01:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved