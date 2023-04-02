Lara Trump to Newsmax: Bragg's Indictment 'Opened People's Eyes'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, by pushing for an indictment against former President Donald Trump, has "opened people's eyes" to how the justice system can be weaponized against political opponents, Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, said on Newsmax Sunday.

Trump, the wife of the former president's son, Eric, and a senior advisor for the Trump 2020 campaign, noted on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that his poll numbers were already going up, but within 24 hours after the news of the indictment came out, $4 million poured into the Trump campaign.

"A quarter of that money came from people who had never before donated to Donald Trump," she said. "So I think if Alvin Bragg did anything here, he opened people's eyes. He made people wake up and stop for a second and say, 'wait a minute. What country are we in right now if you can weaponize the justice system against your political opponents?'"

And even people who never considered themselves a Trump voter or who did not like him "took a good hard look at this," Trump said.

"[They] said 'we've got to rectify this because if America goes in this direction, we're no better off than North Korea, than the USSR, than Cuba,'" she added. "It's been pretty incredible to see the response on the other side."

Trump noted that her father-in-law has talked about how conservatives have been targeted, including people protesting outside an abortion clinic or parents who are concerned about what their children are learning, but with his indictment, "we're seeing it play out right now in real time with him."

And, she added that it "shouldn't matter whether you like Donald Trump or not, whether you voted for him whether your politics align with his, this is the United States of America. You cannot allow these sorts of Communist tactics to take root in our country because once our rights are taken away, they do not give them back."

The indictment shows a "slow slide into authoritarianism, into communism, and it is not the way we have operated as a country since our inception," Trump continued. "People on both sides of the aisle, it's very clear. We should speak up and speak out against this."

The indictment is also more than a political persecution, but a "warning shot" to the former president, Trump said.

"[Ever since] he came down the golden escalator in Trump Tower and said, I'm running for president of the United States, and I'm doing it solely for the American people, he has had a target on his back," said Trump. "This is a warning shot. Don't challenge the establishment because we'll come after you. But Donald Trump, I can tell you will never back down. He'll never quit. I believe this will result in him becoming our 47th president."

