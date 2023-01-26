Lara Trump to Newsmax: DirecTV Brings Orwell's Dystopian '1984' to Life

DirecTV's canceling of Newsmax has effectively brought George Orwell's dystopian fiction novel "1984" to life, Lara Trump lamented Thursday night.

"If you haven't read the book '1984' by George Orwell, now might be a good time because the dystopian society laid out in that book is sort of where it feels like we're headed in America right now," Lara Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump's middle son, Eric, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Newsmax.

"The fact that you have the ability to silence dissenting opinion in this country – basically take away people's First Amendment freedoms – is a really scary place to be."

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" measure — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees.

"It is all conservatives constantly being censored, deplatformed, silenced in every way possible," Lara Trump added to host Rob Schmitt.

