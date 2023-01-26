×
Tags: lara trump | directv | censorship | george orwell | 1984 | bias against conservatives

Lara Trump to Newsmax: DirecTV Brings Orwell's Dystopian '1984' to Life

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Thursday, 26 January 2023 10:49 PM EST

DirecTV's canceling of Newsmax has effectively brought George Orwell's dystopian fiction novel "1984" to life, Lara Trump lamented Thursday night.

"If you haven't read the book '1984' by George Orwell, now might be a good time because the dystopian society laid out in that book is sort of where it feels like we're headed in America right now," Lara Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump's middle son, Eric, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Newsmax.

"The fact that you have the ability to silence dissenting opinion in this country – basically take away people's First Amendment freedoms – is a really scary place to be."

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" measure — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees.

"It is all conservatives constantly being censored, deplatformed, silenced in every way possible," Lara Trump added to host Rob Schmitt.

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAN back on air, or you can CANCEL!

  • [When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]
  • If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338.

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: IWantNewsmax.com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


