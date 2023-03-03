Lara Trump to Newsmax: Trump Will Reveal 'Big Plan' for America at CPAC

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, spoke at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

Shortly thereafter, she sat down with Newsmax to preview the former president's Saturday speech at CPAC, which will likely reflect the tone of his presidency on Day 1, should he secure the Republican National Committee's third straight presidential nomination and then defeat the Democratic nominee in the 2024 general election.

In his Saturday speech, her father-in-law will "remind people of the incredible things he did when he was president" and emphasize "just how good we had it under Donald Trump," Trump told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

She continued: He will then unveil a "big plan for the future of this country. ... Let's face it: We really don't have any time to waste. We need somebody who can get [into the White House], get the job done, and he truly has the plan to get America back to being a great country that we once were ... not so many years ago."

The former president's speech will mix well with the energetic CPAC crowds, said Trump.

"It's nice to be around like-minded people who are excited about America, love this country, and want to see it go back into the right direction. No better place," she added.

Trump is enjoying her status as a private citizen and mother to two children. That aside, she has debated pursuing a Senate seat in recent years.

She said, "Never say never" about running for office someday, adding that many years ago, "who would have thought we'd have a Donald Trump as president?"

She continued: "I really did consider running for Senate in my home state of North Carolina," but also didn't want to leave her current family situation.

"But you never know what can happen" in the future.

If Lara Trump ever took office, the first part of her conservative agenda would likely cover education reform.

"We're falling behind other developed countries," ... due to the "woke ideology," she said. "The truth is: If you want to change a country, you really have to go to the next generation."

