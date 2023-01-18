Lara Trump to Newsmax: Burying Biden Docs Meddled in Our Elections

The Justice Department has once again put its thumb on the scale of America's elections, Lara Trump, the daughter in law of former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax.

Lara Trump called out the DOJ allowing President Joe Biden lawyers to conduct the classified document searches without FBI oversight and burying the story until after Congress was seated.

"I bet a lot of people would have changed their votes if they had heard about this leading up to these midterms," Lara Trump told Wednesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Lara Trump compared it to the FBI working with Twitter and social media companies to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 presidential election, calling out the "clown show" of the DOJ covering once again for Biden and Democrats.

"If you didn't think this was already a big enough clown show at face value," Lara Trump told host Eric Bolling, "the fact that you had Biden's personal attorneys allowed — without any sort of clearance, security clearance of any variety, and without the FBI — to go to multiple locations and gather classified materials.

"I mean, I wish that we had a more powerful way to describe this than double standard, but that's exactly what it is. Because, at this point, we're basically finding classified documents under couch cushions at Joe Biden's house; yet, we have seen a completely different situation when it comes to my father in law."

Lara Trump noted how the Justice Department and the FBI coordinated with the media to station outside Mar-a-Lago during the pre-midterm August raid of Donald Trump, but Americans were never made aware of Biden's own multi-location searches for countless, mishandled classified documents.

"There was wall-to-wall coverage of that situation in order to give the illusion of some sort of wrongdoing on the part of Donald Trump," Lara Trump said.

"Are we just supposed to assume that we can fully trust Biden's personal attorneys?" she continued. "Apparently the DOJ and the FBI feel like they can fully trust them, and we all would like to know why that is?

"Why are they still trusting of that group of people?"

Lara Trump concluded only Donald Trump could absorb the politicized and weaponized abuse of power on the part of Democrats, the Biden administration, and its Justice Department.

"It is very frustrating," she concluded. "I'll tell you, as a member of this family, because this is time after time that, of course, we have all been on the receiving end of all of this nonsense. And it gets frustrating and it gets tiresome.

"But I gotta tell you, I don't think there's any other person who could have withstood as much as he has other than my father in law. There's no other American citizen. There's no other human on the planet who could have taken all of this.

"And he says. 'You know what? I don't care. I'm still in the fight. I still want to fight for what is right and good and for the American people.' I got to give him a lot of credit, because it is a system that really feels like, if you have an 'R' beside your name you're treated one way than if you have a 'D' beside your name."

