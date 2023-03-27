Lara Trump to Newsmax: Andrew Cuomo Unlikely Ally to Former President

Lara Trump told Newsmax on Monday that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, has found an unlikely ally in former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In an interview with WABC-AM on Friday, Cuomo, a Democrat who resigned in disgrace in 2021 over allegations of sexual harassment, told host John Catsimatidis that Democrat-led investigations of Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over an alleged hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, New York Attorney General Letitia James on the Trump Organization, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia into Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election "affirms everybody's cynicism" about politics.

"I think it's all politics and I think that's what the people of this country are saying," Cuomo said. "It just feeds that anger and cynicism and partisanship. It's a coincidence that Bragg goes after Trump, that Tish James goes after Trump, and Georgia goes after Trump? That's all a coincidence? I think it feeds the cynicism, and that's the cancer in our body politic right now."

Lara Trump told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" it's shocking for her to say it, but she agrees with Cuomo.

"I think you're going to be hard-pressed to find anyone out there, whether or not they like Donald Trump, whether or not they voted for Donald Trump, who can seriously look at what is going on right now with the district attorney in Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, and say to themselves, 'This is completely legitimate and they should go forward with charges,'" said Lara Trump, who is married to the former president's son Eric.

She referenced a Trafalgar poll released Friday that said 74.3% of Americans believe a potential indictment would help or not affect Trump's campaign.

"Everyone knows that it's not a crime," she said, referring to the Bragg investigation. "If they go forward with it, not only does it set such a bad precedent across the board in the United States of America and kind of makes us a banana republic at that point, but I think a lot of people are saying, if you go forward with this, it's actually going to help Donald Trump.

"Because people look at it and they say, 'Wow, if they can do this to one of the most powerful men in the world, think about what they could do to me,' and that is what matters at the end of the day."

