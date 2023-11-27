×
Tags: lara trump | algerian | ireland | riot | conor mcgregor | refugees | borders

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Conor McGregor Speaks for Most Ireland

By    |   Monday, 27 November 2023 09:55 PM EST

Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, told to Newsmax that UFC champion Conor McGregor speaks for the majority of Ireland in his condemnation of an Algerian man stabbing kids.

Speaking with "Eric Bolling The Balance" about the attack and the importance of borders and paths to assimilation, Trump says "Connor McGregor, by the way, I think, is probably speaking for the vast majority of people in Ireland."

Following the attack Nov. 23, on five people, three of whom being children, McGregor tore into Irish politicians, calling for action to be taken "IMMEDIATELY."

Trump adds that "Ireland has accepted six times more refugees than Great Britain has. They right now have 18% of their population that has been foreign-born now in Ireland. And you have never seen a country with more than 15% of a foreign-born population actually assimilate these people into their society successfully, so I think he's probably speaking up and speaking out for a lot of people in Ireland at their frustration as to what they've seen go on."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

