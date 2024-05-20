Lara Trump to Newsmax: No Excitement for Joe Biden

Joe Biden knows that the enthusiasm for his reelection is much lower than it should be, RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump told Newsmax on Monday.

In comparing Biden's driving through Atlanta to speak at Morehouse College to Donald Trump's speech to the NRA, Trump said that the reason Biden pandered is because "he knows… the same polling that we are seeing at the Trump campaign and at the RNC is the same polling that his team is getting right now."

Trump further said that Biden's pandering is obviously not working.

"There's video of him driving through Atlanta to get to Morehouse College. Literally no one is excited to see Joe Biden there. The streets are empty. There is no energy. There is no enthusiasm," Trump said.

Trump added that the reason for this is that anyone can see that Biden lies.

"When you go to the grocery store, when you go fill up your car with gas, and you say something isn't working. This guy is telling me one thing, but I remember four years ago, how much better my life was. Really, under Donald Trump, everybody was better off. Everybody was feeling the impact of a better economy, and it really was the Grand Opportunity Party," Trump said. "You can fool people… only for so long."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com