WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lara trump | 2024 election | excitement | donald trump | joe biden | polls | reelection

Lara Trump to Newsmax: No Excitement for Joe Biden

By    |   Monday, 20 May 2024 10:04 PM EDT

Joe Biden knows that the enthusiasm for his reelection is much lower than it should be, RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump told Newsmax on Monday.

In comparing Biden's driving through Atlanta to speak at Morehouse College to Donald Trump's speech to the NRA, Trump said that the reason Biden pandered is because "he knows… the same polling that we are seeing at the Trump campaign and at the RNC is the same polling that his team is getting right now."

Trump further said that Biden's pandering is obviously not working.

"There's video of him driving through Atlanta to get to Morehouse College. Literally no one is excited to see Joe Biden there. The streets are empty. There is no energy. There is no enthusiasm," Trump said.

Trump added that the reason for this is that anyone can see that Biden lies.

"When you go to the grocery store, when you go fill up your car with gas, and you say something isn't working. This guy is telling me one thing, but I remember four years ago, how much better my life was. Really, under Donald Trump, everybody was better off. Everybody was feeling the impact of a better economy, and it really was the Grand Opportunity Party," Trump said. "You can fool people… only for so long."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Joe Biden knows that the enthusiasm for his reelection is much lower than it should be, RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump told Newsmax on Monday.
lara trump, 2024 election, excitement, donald trump, joe biden, polls, reelection
265
2024-04-20
Monday, 20 May 2024 10:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved