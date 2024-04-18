Lanny Davis to Newsmax: EPA Not Making Science-Based Decisions

Lanny Davis told Newsmax on Thursday questioned new drinking water standards by the Environmental Protection Agency.

"What the current EPA is doing is wrong and is not giving us science-based decisions," he said on "Newsline."

Last week, the Biden administration announced new legally enforceable drinking water standards aimed at reducing per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as "forever chemicals." Davis said the new standards aim to limit the acceptable amount of PFAS in drinking water at 4 parts per trillion (ppt), a massive drop from the previous Obama-era standard of 70.

Davis, who served as White House special counsel to former President Bill Clinton, had written an opinion article exclusively for Newsmax last week in which he noted that the European Union enforces a 100 ppt standard. Davis said chemists can "barely detect" any substance at the 4 ppt threshold and was concerned that the new proposal could add $3,570 to annual household water bills.

"I just think it's a poor judgment by people stretching science-backed decisions into correlation-backed decisions," Davis said during an appearance on "Newsline."

