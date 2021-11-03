Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Virginians Showed They Don't Like Biden's Plans

By electing Republican Glenn Youngkin as Virginia's new governor, Virginians showed they don't like the direction the country is headed with President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pushing their "crazy liberal policies," Sen. James Lankford said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"People in Virginia, even in a very blue state, don't like it, and they have pushed back hard to be able to say [they] want Republican leadership," the Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that is why 71% of the country "thinks we're going in the wrong direction" under Biden.

"Virginia is the first sign of that," said Lankford.

Youngkin defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a strong figure in the Democratic Party, in a setback many are seeing as a harbinger for Republicans in next year's midterm elections.

Meanwhile, New Jersey's gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli remains too close to call.

Lankford Wednesday also slammed Biden and Democrats on their calls for policies on climate change and panned the plans to move the country away from fossil fuel while India, China, and Russia continue to increase their outputs of carbon and methane.

"We still want to kill our conomy in the process [and] to ignore basic reality, which is that 98% of the vehicles that are on the road today are run by oil," the senator said. "A lot of us drive 20-year-old vehicles, 15-year-old vehicles ... this hurts the people in poverty, and the people who have fixed incomes the most."

The moves, he added, started on the first day of Biden's term in office, when he froze new oil and gas lease sales soon after he took office.

But with the spending bill being pushed by Biden and Democrats, even more blocks on the nation's energy issue come into play, said Lankford.

"Right now we are buying more oil from Russia than we're buying from Alaska," he continued. "We can actually have American jobs and reduce the cost of energy if we're actually supplying our own energy,"

Lankford on Wednesday also predicted that the vote on the Democrats' reconciliation spending plan won't come within the next week.

"Remember this was the bill that they said they were going to have done in July, and then they said they were going to have it done in September," said Lankford. "Then they said they were going to have it done in October. Now it's November and they don't even have it written yet."

Democrats are still talking about more taxes, he added, as well as "a lot of different energy policies," and working on including an immigration amnesty plan in the final version of the bill.

"The more that I see in this bill, the more I don't like it," said Lankford. " Even the infrastructure bill they passed through just a couple of weeks ago has half a trillion dollars in new debt spending ... we have no idea what the debt cost is going to be for the next entitlement bill that they call 'Build Back Better.' It's just a large entitlement package."

