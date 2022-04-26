Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Biden's Border-Only Repeal of Title 42 Was 'Nonsensical'

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., doesn't envision the temporary blocking of the Biden administration's Title 42 order as a short-term victory for Republicans.

Rather, Lankford believes Monday's determination from a Louisiana-based federal judge will have prolonged staying power.

While appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance" Tuesday, Lankford told Newsmax host Eric Bolling the Title 42 health order shall remain intact for a while — at least until U.S. officials can straighten things out, in full, during this coronavirus age.

"Title 42 will stay" in the courts, predicted Lankford on Newsmax. "Remember, this just doesn't affect immigration. It's telehealth. It's all kinds of things."

Lankford added, "What we're trying to do is to be able to block the (Biden) administration from saying 'the pandemic is over at the border,' but they're still going to fight for (mask-wearing on) planes. ... They're still firing members of the military, if they don't get the vaccine. They're still doing all kinds of (executive orders) under Title 42.

"'But the pandemic's over (only) at the border?' It's a nonsensical policy."

For that Monday court session, U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays heard the case of 21 states coming together against the Biden administration eliminating Title 42 at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Summerhays intends to rule that U.S. authorities cannot immediately proceed with plans to lift pandemic restrictions that empowered U.S. agents at the southern border to turn back migrants, without a chance to seek asylum.

In essence, Summerhays' ruling would upend a decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to terminate Title 42 by May 23.

"Our push is: You can't repeal any (of Title 42), until all of it goes away; and we want to be able to fight through that process," says Lankford. "It can be temporary (in duration) ... but you can't just pick and choose (which elements of Title 42 to implement)."

Earlier Tuesday, Lankford characterized the Biden-led cancellation of Title 42 for border-only cases as a "bizarre policy that they're trying to put in place where COVID is toxic in some places, and not in others."

GOP senators assert that Monday's ruling won't alleviate the standoff with Senate Democrats, in terms of forcing a vote on Title 42.

Instead, the demand for an amendment vote has merely stalled a reported $10 billion in coronavirus funds.

