Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Mainstream Media Not Protecting Biden From Son

The mainstream media is shifting attention to Hunter Biden's laptop and business activities because his father, President Joe Biden, has had his ratings drop to the point that outlets like The Washington Post, The New York Times, and CBS News "don't feel they need to protect him anymore," Sen. James Lankford said Thursday on Newsmax.

"This was an obvious story that all of us saw," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," pointing out that the president's son had sought to "curry favor all over the world" while Biden was vice president.

"He was working with Chinese individuals that were funneling money back over, including to the 'the big guy' — that being now-President Biden — so this has been a story that's been well known," said Lankford.

However, the other media outlets, until now, have claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop and its damaging contents were a "Russian plant," said Lankford, but now that "everyone knows" that Biden won't seek reelection in 2024, "this has just become a pile onto Biden."

"We'll see what they continue to be able to put out there," he added. "The tax-evasion story continues to be able to roll out, that Hunter Biden avoided paying taxes."

He added that the Department of Justice "is not talking about this much," but it's "clear" that it's "closing on major tax-evasion" charges against Hunter Biden.

"It's ironic that President Biden continues to be able to talk about the rich not paying their fair share of taxes, and you go into [a member of] his own family who doesn't pay his own taxes, and so it just again more issues on the Biden family and more issues on what's happening with Biden's leadership," said Lankford.

He further discussed the situation at the U.S. border, telling Newsmax that the Biden administration policies are doing what they were designed to do by keeping immigrants coming into the United States.

"We've identified the root cause of illegal immigration," said Lankford. "It's 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. That's the root cause. If you talk to leadership in Central America, they will say they're tired of America incentivizing their people to leave their country and to be able to come to the United States. It's crushing the economy and Central America as workers are leaving to be able to come here."

The Biden administration's plan to stop the use of Title 42, which allows people to be turned away at the border over COVID concerns, will make the numbers even worse, said Langford.

"At the same time, the Biden administration is firing members of the military because they haven't been vaccinated because of the pandemic," said Lankford. "We're still wearing masks on airplanes because of the pandemic, but the Biden administration says the pandemic's over at the border,and we're going to allow as many people from as many different countries as they want. That's a major problem, obviously, and all of us are pushing back on it."

The senator also on Thursday commented on the continuing situation in Ukraine, noting that the Ukrainian government is not being unreasonable by asking about the status of weapons that have been promised for its fight against Russia.