Rep. Gooden to Newsmax: American Families Suffer Under Biden

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that under President Joe Biden's economic policies, "American families are continuing to suffer," scaling back on essentials like groceries, which are quickly becoming luxuries.

"We saw new inflation numbers come out today," Gooden said on "American Agenda." "It is not good for the president. He's been talking about all these improvements and how we're turning the corner. We're not seeing that. American families are continuing to suffer. Under President Trump, not only were they safer because the border was secure, but they had more money in their bank accounts. Americans are struggling."

A new report out Wednesday showed that overall consumer prices rose 0.4% from February to March, which was the same as the previous month. Prices were up 3.5% from a year-over-year figure of 3.2% in February.

The numbers were likely disappointing to the White House, which continues to tout gains in the job and stock markets, as Republican critics seek to pin the blame for high prices on Biden and use the inflation data to derail his bid for a second term.

On Wednesday, Gooden wrote on X that "President Donald J. Trump gave the average American household a $2,000 tax cut. Joe Biden gave the average American household a $11,400+ inflation bill."

"Groceries should never be luxuries for American citizens, and that's what we have today," Gooden said. "My point is Americans under Joe Biden are suffering. Americans under Joe Biden, I believe, are fed up and are going to speak very loudly come November."

