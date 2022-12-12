Joe Lieberman to Newsmax: Arizona's Sinema Smart to Claim Moderate Territory

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman can intelligently speak to current Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's controversial announcement to leave the Democratic Party for an independent status.

In 2006, Lieberman ran for the U.S. Senate as a third-party independent, after being a prominent Democrat for decades prior — including a stint as Al Gore's running mate in the 2000 presidential election.

For that Senate election in Connecticut, Lieberman garnered 49.7% of the vote in a six-person field and trounced the other opponents by double-digit percentage points.

"Democrats [in the 2000s] came after me on [the Iraq War]," Lieberman recalled to Newsmax Monday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with host Sean Spicer. "I didn't want Americans to retreat from Iraq and leave it in shambles, which would have destroyed our credibility with the world."

Lieberman fondly remembers the 2006 Senate election as the "most gratifying" campaign of his political career, in which he secured 70% of Republican votes among Connecticut residents, and more than 50% of independents.

As for Sinema, Lieberman — who's currently promoting a book entitled, "The Centrist Solution" — theorizes the Arizona senator understands that her built-in favorability among Republicans and independent voters will likely work to her benefit for the 2024 Senate race.

Especially if Democrats choose a progressive-minded candidate to combat the moderate Sinema in a general-election setting, reasoned Lieberman.

"If voters see you as sticking to what you perceive as right, they'll vote for you" regardless of political affiliation, said Lieberman.

Therein lies the potential brilliance of Sinema's announced party switch: Her overall voting record might better align with Democrat-fueled initiatives. However, the outspoken senator often invokes a moderate or even right-leaning stance on high-profile spending bills.

From Lieberman's perspective, Sinema "probably hopes to go up the middle" with Arizona's Senate election in 2024, collecting approximately 50% of the Republican/independent vote, and then holding onto roughly 40% of the Democrat vote.

There's another Sinema-related reason for Lieberman's Newsmax appearance:

In 2003, or two years before Sinema won a congressional seat in Arizona, she publicly slammed Lieberman as a "shame to Democrats. I don't even know why he's running."

When pressed for a response to that decades-old quote, the 80-year-old Lieberman simply laughed it off.

"I think she just should just say, 'Life is a journey ... and you change your opinions as you go along,'" said Lieberman, while acknowledging the irony of Sinema potentially being attacked by Democrats two years from now, due to her party exodus.

Sinema, herself, "is now older and wiser, so there you go," said Lieberman, while wearing a large grin.

