Rittenhouse: 'Cowardly' Biden Must Apologize for 'Supremacist' Dig

Kyle Rittenhouse says he wants an apology from "cowardly" President Joe Biden.

"Biden called me a white supremacist," Rittenhouse told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"I tried to reach out to him five times to have an interview but he was too cowardly to sit down and talk to me so we may be sending him a letter. I want him to apologize; what he said was wrong. I want him to sit down with me and learn the facts of what happened to me."

Rittenhouse, who beat homicide charges after killing two people at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest, on Wednesday announced plans to sue Biden, along with NBA star LeBron James and actress Whoopi Goldberg for allegedly defaming him.

"Whoopi Goldberg after I was acquitted went on 'The View' to call me a murderer," Rittenhouse told Newsmax. "That was not true. I am going to be dealing with Whoopi Goldberg in a courtroom and I'm going to hit them where it hurts — their bank account."

James, during Rittenhouse's trial last year, mocked the teen for becoming emotional when talking about the events of August 25, 2020.

"What tears?????" James tweeted on Nov. 10 last year. "I didn't see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

Rittenhouse told Bolling he wasn't faking his tears and invited James to have a conversation where he could explain everything that happened.

He also discussed the creation of his media accountability project.

"The team and I are going to hold the worst offenders in the media accountable who lied about me, called me a white supremacist, said my mom drove me there, said I crossed state lines with a gun," said Rittenhouse. "There's so much they said that is overwhelming and the fact they think they can get away with this is ridiculous."

