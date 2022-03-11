×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | kyiv | nato | kira rudik | parliament

Ukraine Parliament Member Kira Rudik to Newsmax: What Is NATO's 'End Game?'

Ukrainian soldiers help a disabled man to cross a destroyed bridge
Ukrainian soldiers help a disabled man to cross a destroyed bridge during the evacuation by civilians of the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 8. (Sergei Supinsky/Getty Images)

Friday, 11 March 2022 08:04 AM

Kira Rudik, a member of Ukraine's parliament, said in an interview with Newsmax Friday that she does not believe there will be a ceasefire between her country and Russia, and she questioned NATO's "lack of action" as the Russian attacks intensify.

"I don't think that there will be a ceasefire, and until we are getting more and more weaponry, the shelling of the cities will continue," Rudik said in an interview with "Wake Up America" from the Kyiv Passenger Railway Station, where she pointed out refugees who arrived after the evacuation from Irpin, located on the northwest edge of the capital city.

"We do know that and we have seen that," she continued, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not changed "his plan to conquer the whole [of] Ukraine and go to Poland."

But, Rudik said she does not understand what NATO's end game is or its lack of action, and insisted that her country needs air support "to be able to shoot the missiles that are coming into our homes, stop them from coming."

"Otherwise, Russia will just simply destroy our cities and all the people of Ukraine will be fleeing to Europe," Rudik added. "This is already a huge humanitarian catastrophe and it will continue … the NATO members who are denying us the no-fly zone, I haven't seen them creating some plan or explaining what's going or what's going to happen."

The Russian military has also changed its tactics, said Rudik, as it is using airstrikes to "bombard cities to the ground" before seizing them.

"That is what we're expecting here in Kyiv," said Rudik. "That's why we've intensified sending people out to the West, and it's why we are working together with the local governments to make sure that people are getting out so the city can sustain a siege."

The trains are still running out of Kyiv, Rudik added, and "this is what we are doing, making sure that every single person who wants to get out is able to do so."

She said she and her team are staying, but many in Kyiv will need to decide on whether to stay or go, if they are able to leave the city.

