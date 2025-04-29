WH Aide to Newsmax: Congress Must 'Lock' Trump Policies

White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai told Newsmax on Tuesday that Congress must work swiftly to "lock" the policies of President Donald Trump on immigration and border protection.

Desai told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that the administration has laid out a long-term plan for America's security, which has the approval of a majority of voters.

"So it's really on Congress to work with the White House to make sure that we lock these policies in and keep our border secure, not just for the next four years, but for the next 40 years, for future generations of Americans, to not have to worry about tens of millions of migrants, MS-13 and TDA [Tren de Aragua] terrorists coming into our communities, taking over apartment buildings, killing nursing students, these sort of things."

Desai said the lives and future of Americans are at stake.

"The American people deserve that level of security, which is the most important thing the government can provide: security. And Congress needs to work with the administration to make that happen."

Desai said there's a proven level of cooperation between the Republican-majority Congress and the White House, so the issues should not be tough to lock in.

"The passage of the Laken Riley Act, passage of the continuing resolution that kept our government open, I think are all indicative of how this White House is working hand in glove with our friends and allies on Capitol Hill to deliver on the mandate that the American people voted for last November," he said.

He added that time is of the essence.

"So we're working every day with our partners and allies and reminding members of Congress and the American people here what's at stake with the legislation that we've put forward here."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com