Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Putin Wants All of Ukraine, Not Peace

Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker said Friday on Newsmax that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of agreeing to a genuine peace deal with Ukraine, noting that diplomatic efforts are ultimately about aligning Washington and Kyiv against what he described as Putin's maximalist demands.

Volker said that renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine are unlikely to produce a lasting peace because Putin remains unwilling to compromise on his core objectives.

Volker discussed Ukraine on "American Agenda" while U.S. officials continue talks on a new peace plan recently offered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Asked whether the latest push could finally lead to progress, Volker said alignment between Washington and Kyiv is achievable, but Putin remains the central obstacle.

"First off, I think that there is a very good chance that this weekend will end with the United States and Ukraine in alignment about security guarantees, about a proposal on territory, about a proposal on a ceasefire and elections, all of these things that keep the U.S. and Ukraine working together and that will be supported by European allies," he said.

"The problem, as always, is Vladimir Putin and Russia. Putin doesn't want any part of this. He wants all of Ukraine. He wants Ukraine to withdraw from Ukrainian territory. He wants to subjugate the government there.

"He will not agree to a ceasefire unless he's promised everything in advance.

"So this is really not about getting the peace deal, because Putin is never going to agree to a peace deal.

"This is about getting the U.S. and Ukraine in the right position together to present Putin with a united front and to continue working together for Ukraine's security, prosperity, and democracy going forward. Even if Putin decides to continue the war," he added.

Volker's comments come as Zelenskyy said this week that a revised peace proposal was "90% ready," though major disagreements remain, particularly over territorial concessions.

Kyiv has described the plan as its most comprehensive effort to end the conflict, which began with Russia's invasion in 2022.

"Our goal is to bring everything to 100%," Zelenskyy told reporters. "That is not easy."

Volker was also asked about reports that Zelenskyy is seeking to work with Trump to push for a temporary halt in fighting, despite skepticism that Putin would agree without pressure.

"Well, it depends what you mean by force, because I do think that we can certainly increase the pressure facing Putin, whether it is economically, financially for the budget that he has to support this war, the vulnerability of his military bases and oil refineries deep inside Russian lines. They'd be vulnerable if we help provide longer range weapons to Ukraine, so we can turn up the heat on Putin to try to get him to agree a deal," Volker said.

"I just think we have to be very patient and very determined, and not just looking for ways to squeeze Ukraine into subjugation, because nothing will ever be enough for Putin from that point of view."

