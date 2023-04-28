×
Tags: kurt volker | ukraine | russia | war

Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Halt Russian Advance for Shot at Peace

By    |   Friday, 28 April 2023 08:43 PM EDT

Kurt Volker, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia ending its aggression against Ukraine is the only avenue for peace in the conflict.

Joining "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," the onetime U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations argued that Ukraine has no choice but to defend itself and prove it can recapture occupied territory.

"Russia is determined to fight and take as much Ukrainian territory as it can. Ukraine really doesn't have a choice but to defend itself," Volker said. "And it's going to defend itself and then try to recapture its own territory."

Volker believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has "staked out his claim" on Ukraine, comparing himself to former imperial rulers Peter the Great and Catherine the Great in justifying his conquest.

"He claims that Ukraine doesn't exist: It's not a nation. It's not a people; it's not a language; it's not a country. They're just confused Russians, and he aims to unconfuse them," the former U.S. official stated. "That is genocide, and Ukrainians have to defend themselves against that.

"If he is stopped and can't advance anymore, then maybe there's a chance actually for negotiations," he added.

His comments arrive as China has floated the role of mediator between Ukraine and Russia in potential peace talks, around the same time Kyiv is preparing to launch a new counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, NATO announced Thursday that more than 98% of promised combat vehicles had been sent to Ukraine, including 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks, ammunition, and nine newly trained Ukrainian brigades.

"This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Friday, 28 April 2023 08:43 PM
