Amb. Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Iran Lies Demand Regime Change

Now that there's proof Iranian leaders were lying about their country's long-range missile capability, it's "really imperative now that we go all the way" and ensure regime change in Persia, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America Early," Volker and open-source intelligence analyst Ryan McBeth warned that Tehran's escalating aggression and deception underscore the growing threat not only to U.S. interests, but also to Europe and global energy security.

Volker said recent reports that Iran launched missiles capable of reaching roughly 2,500 miles — far beyond its long-claimed 1,240-mile limit — confirm what many in the intelligence community have long suspected.

"Absolutely. And surprise, surprise — we knew about this for a long time," Volker told host Alex Kraemer. "They denied it, but of course they were developing these weapons."

He emphasized that such capabilities put major European capitals within reach, calling it a "wake-up call" for NATO allies that may have previously downplayed the Iranian threat.

"That takes you as far as London," Volker noted. "Europe is vulnerable here, and they have a stake in this."

The ambassador argued that incremental responses are no longer sufficient, urging decisive action to eliminate the regime's ability to threaten the region and beyond.

"As long as that regime is in place, they will seek their revenge, rebuild, conduct terrorist attacks, and attack their neighbors," Volker said. "We have gone this far — it is really imperative now that we go all the way."

Meanwhile, McBeth downplayed Iran's claims that it maintains control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint.

While technically open, he said, shipping traffic is being deterred by instability caused by Iranian actions.

"Iran doesn't really have the capability right now to perform large-scale mining operations," McBeth explained, noting that U.S. forces are actively countering smaller threats such as unmanned surface vehicles.

He also pointed to America's overwhelming military options, including the potential use of specialized weapons to disable Iran's power grid if hostilities escalate further.

"If they choose to keep being belligerent, they're going to have to do it in the dark," McBeth said.

The discussion comes as tensions rise following threats from President Donald Trump to take decisive action if Iran disrupts maritime traffic.

European leaders have also begun signaling renewed interest in securing the Strait of Hormuz, recognizing the economic stakes tied to the free flow of energy.

Volker suggested that growing international alignment could pave the way for a more unified response, but warned that time is of the essence in confronting a regime he says cannot be trusted.

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