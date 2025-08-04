Amb. Volker to Newsmax: Tell Putin This Is His Last Chance

Kurt Volker, the former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and the former special representative for Ukraine negotiations, told Newsmax on Monday that Russian President Vladmir Putin needs to know his time is running out to end the war in Ukraine.

"President [Donald] Trump has given you every opportunity," Volker said on "The Record ?With Greta Van Susteren." "He has tried hard to give you a way out of this that provides dignity and benefit for Russia. And you refused every single step that President Trump has offered. So he really has no choice now but to start turning the screws. And this is your last chance. If you want to get out of this, now is the time. But otherwise you're going to see both financial pressure and weapons pressure on your military forces, on your state budget that you have never seen before."

Volker said sanctioning countries like India and China that trade with Russia could cause them to no longer want to do business with Putin.

"But on the other hand, they may also retaliate against the U.S. So it's an uncertain outcome," Volker said. "Going after all of them would probably be more impactful because they don't have as much resistance as a state would have. So they may just fold."

Volker said Putin needs to realize that he will have to stop the war because he can't continue to fight on much longer.

"He is losing money, he is losing soldiers," Volker said. "And he recognizes that it's a risk to the state of Russia and a risk to himself and his rule if he keeps going."

