Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Modi Presence at China Summit Very Troubling

The most troubling aspect about the current summit in China of some 20 Eurasian nations is the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker told Newsmax on Monday.

Volker pointed out on Newsmax's "National Report" that this summit "is an alignment of countries against the United States and its values of freedom, democracy, market economy, and rule of law."

But the former ambassador to NATO emphasized that India doesn't have a natural alliance with China. "It should be developing a much closer relationship with the United States. But unfortunately, because of tariffs and other things, we have actually pushed India away in the past few months. We need to recover that relationship."

Volker stressed that India and the U.S. should be able to find a strategic partnership that is very successful and beneficial to both sides, but the U.S. "has temporarily cast that aside," which is very problematic.

He said that Russia depends on sales of oil and gas in order to bring in revenue to pay for its state budget and in turn to pay for its war against Ukraine.

India has gone from a small percentage of oil that it buys from Russia to some 30%-40%, which Volker said "is a massive inflow of revenue to Russia, which it is using to kill Ukrainians."

Although India is doing this for simple profit purposes, Volker said, "This is actually harming the global order and empowering Vladimir Putin."

