KT McFarland to Newsmax: Durham Omitted How DOJ Tries to 'Bankrupt You'

Former Deputy National Security Advisor K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Thursday that she "wasn't surprised" by special counsel John Durham's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, but she was disappointed that he omitted how the Justice Department tries to "bankrupt" people.

"The Mueller investigation came after me, asked me lots of questions," McFarland said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "They knew that there had been no crime committed; they knew I hadn't done anything wrong. What I was unhappy that Durham didn't bring out was how the federal government, the FBI and the Justice Department, had been weaponized to go after people they consider their political enemies. They don't have to commit a crime. … In some cases, it's almost a million dollars to defend yourself against a crime you didn't commit, they know you didn't commit. But that's how they go after people, is to try to bankrupt you."

"That's the dirty secret that nobody wants to talk about," she continued. "You are personally responsible for all of those legal fees and if you go to the Justice Department afterwards, as I tried to do, and a lot of others did [and say,] 'Look … we're not guilty of anything, can we get reimbursed?' The Justice Department says no, and then with a wink and a slide, they say, 'Well, you're a Republican.' "

McFarland said that, in addition to weaponizing the Department of Justice, the Democrats also tried to undermine foreign policy during former President Donald Trump's time in office.

"I went to China in late 2019, before COVID, and I met with very senior Chinese leaders and we were talking about Trump and the trade war with China and the tough China policy and they were saying it was unjustified, and then I said, 'But you know it's going to continue, the attitude towards China and China's technology theft, China's aggression, China's expansion of the South China Sea. It's now accepted by both political parties,' " she said. "And they said, 'Well, Trump won't be president after 2020.' I said, 'Are you so sure? The polls are quite close.' They had been told by a lot of Democrats who were going around to China, saying, 'Don't worry about Trump. Just wait him out.' "

Responding to President Joe Biden's recent public remark that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a "dictator," McFarland said the administration has "no idea what their China policy is."

"You have the secretary of state that went last week and basically was treated like a second-class citizen and then after the meeting, he said — which nobody said before — 'We do not believe, we do not support Taiwan independence,' " she said. "We, perhaps, have not supported Taiwan independence for 50 years, but we were always ambiguous about it, we never came out and said it. At the same time, you've got the American president, sort of 48 hours later, saying just the opposite."

"Who's in charge here, and what is our China policy?" she added.