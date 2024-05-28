WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kt mcfarland | ukraine | israel | joe biden | iran

McFarland to Newsmax: Global Conflicts 'Biden's Fault'

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 03:20 PM EDT

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Tuesday that the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel are "really [President] Joe Biden's fault because he enabled Iran to get rich because of his energy polices."

As the conflicts in the Middle East grind on, the continued resilience of Israel foes Hezbollah and Hamas can be attributed to the funding and support Iran has given them for decades.

"Iran's had about $100 billion to use in a war against Israel, and that's exactly the same thing that's happening in Ukraine because of Biden's energy policies," McFarland said on "Newsline."

McFarland, who is also a board member of the American Conservative Union, said that it "not just one hot spot" that Biden's energy policies has enabled. Earlier Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Western nations that NATO members in Europe were taking a risk by proposing Ukraine use Western weapons to hit targets inside Russian. 

"Russia is exporting energy to the world. They probably have an extra $100 billion to fight the war in Ukraine," McFarland said. "And the same thing is happening all around the world.

"When our adversaries like Iran, Russian, China see the United States being stretched, the United States being confused, the United States enabling them, this is when they all go together for the big kill."

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 03:20 PM
