KT McFarland to Newsmax: War Plan Leak Shows Efficient Communication

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 09:55 PM EDT

Former deputy national security adviser for the first Trump administration, KT McFarland, suggested to Newsmax on Tuesday that the accidental leak of war plans to the Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg wasn't a big deal and showed how efficient leaders in the Trump administration are at communicating.

"I don't think this is as big a deal as everybody's making it out to be," McFarland told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" of the Signal group chat that Goldberg was inadvertently added to in which top administration officials were allegedly discussing a U.S. attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"What we've learned is what the vice president and the cabinet officers are saying to each other in private is exactly what they're saying in public, right?"

McFarland went on to add that what "struck" her most is that these "five or eight guys at the top level" are "talking to each other in real-time, very quickly. It explains how they're able to do so much so fast."

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 09:55 PM
