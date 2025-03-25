KT McFarland to Newsmax: War Plan Leak Shows Efficient Communication

Former deputy national security adviser for the first Trump administration, KT McFarland, suggested to Newsmax on Tuesday that the accidental leak of war plans to the Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg wasn't a big deal and showed how efficient leaders in the Trump administration are at communicating.

"I don't think this is as big a deal as everybody's making it out to be," McFarland told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" of the Signal group chat that Goldberg was inadvertently added to in which top administration officials were allegedly discussing a U.S. attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"What we've learned is what the vice president and the cabinet officers are saying to each other in private is exactly what they're saying in public, right?"

McFarland went on to add that what "struck" her most is that these "five or eight guys at the top level" are "talking to each other in real-time, very quickly. It explains how they're able to do so much so fast."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com