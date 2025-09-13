KT McFarland to Newsmax: Europe Is Providing Russia With Money for War

President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform this week that he is "ready to do major sanctions on Russia" and urged fellow NATO members to stop buying oil from Russia. Former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Saturday that "Russia is paying for the war in Ukraine from the money it's making from its oil and natural gas exports."

"The way Russia makes its money is that it exports oil and natural gas, and it gets paid handsomely for it. And Europe is completely dependent on Russian natural gas. Other countries, India, and others are completely dependent upon Russian oil. Russia is paying for the war in Ukraine from the money it's making from its oil and natural gas exports, so the hypocrisy of the Europeans especially, who say, 'Well, America, you should do more, you should do more to help Ukraine,' when in fact it's the Europeans who are providing Russia with the money to pay for this war. So, President Trump is saying to the Europeans, 'Stop your hypocrisy, stop buying Russian oil and natural gas,'" McFarland said during an appearance on "The Count."

McFarland noted that Trump is attempting to use similar negotiating tactics of former President Ronald Reagan. "Don't tell me you're going to wean yourself off of it in a couple of years' time. Get off of it now because if Russia doesn't go to the negotiating table, we can't force them to the negotiating table. We can bankrupt them. That's how President Reagan won the Cold War. We can take away Russia's ability to make war by depriving Russia of those resources," she added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com