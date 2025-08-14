McFarland to Newsmax: Expose Even Classified Russia Hoax Docs

Any documents pertaining to Attorney General Pam Bondi's grand jury investigation into Obama-era intelligence officials should come out, classified or not, former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Thursday.

"There's an unholy alliance between the intelligence community, the media and the Democrats, and they all talk to each other. They leak to each other, they make stuff up, and then they echo chamber it, and then they go after the people they don't like, especially Donald Trump and anyone around him," McFarland said Thursday during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"They accused me of crimes, perjury, other crimes; I hadn't committed them. There was no evidence of them. They knew that. But they also knew that they could bankrupt me, and they could bankrupt people," she added.

"These are not the people who are supposed to be working for you and me and protecting the country. This is my government. This is the FBI. These are the intelligence community.

"I spent my entire spent 45 years working in and out of government and national security areas. And these were the people who were supposed to be looking out for us. And they had turned into the, talk about the deep state. It was so much worse than the deep state. So, I want every bit of this to come out, classified or not."

The grand jury probe focuses on the origins of the 2016 Russia investigation.

