KT McFarland to Newsmax: Putin Wants to Crush Ukraine Until It Surrenders

Russian President Vladimir Putin won't surrender, as his goals are to crush Ukraine until it pleads to be let "back into the Russian empire," former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"Russia's goals are pretty simple," McFarland said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They want to reclaim the greater Russian empire and Ukraine is an essential part of it."

However, when Russia couldn't go in with troops and quickly depose the existing leaders and put in a puppet government, they tried fighting battles area by area, but that also didn't work.

"So they've consolidated in southern and eastern Ukraine, and they're going to just start leveling the place," said McFarland.

She pointed out that Putin has installed the so-called "Butcher of Syria" Gen. Aleksandr Dvornikov to lead the efforts in Ukraine.

"He was a man who leveled cities in Syria, and 15 years before that, leveled cities in Chechnya," said McFarland. "That's his way of doing it. It's not conquering territory. It's destroying civilization."

That shows Putin plans to "crush Ukraine, kill innocents, and then assume they'll eventually, on bended knee ... asked to be let back into the Russian empire," said McFarland.

Meanwhile, claims that Russia has used chemical weapons in Mariupol have not been confirmed, and McFarland said it's important to remember that both Russia and Ukraine are "pretty good" at the use of propaganda.

"But if he has used chemical weapons, it puts it into a whole different category in the sense that there's no stopping this guy," said McFarland. "He will stop at nothing.

"To get what he needs to get, he's going to need to get it soon because May 9 is like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July rolled into one. It is a major Russian holiday celebrating Russia's victory in World War II over the evil in Germany."

McFarland, a board member of the American Conservative Union, also on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden for blaming Putin for the growing inflation in the United States.

"Let's flashback 50 years," she said. "In the 1970s, we had a similar spike in inflation because energy prices went up. In the Middle East, they weren't shipping oil."

But in the 1980s, under then-President Ronald Reagan, "we drove the price of oil down because the Saudis did pump more oil," and as a result, inflation ended, she said.

"Now we have inflation because the United States is not producing energy, oil, and natural gas, and as a result of that the prices have gone up and as a result of the prices going up, that's funding Putin's war," said McFarland. "He's going to take in almost half a trillion dollars in 2022 from selling oil and natural gas to Europe. That can pay for a lot of invasions."

Meanwhile, the "legacy media" is reporting on inflation, and that shows it has decided that Biden won't be in the White House after the 2024 election, McFarland said.

"All he has to do is allow American energy producers to produce energy and drive the price of oil and natural gas where it was 15 months ago," she said.

