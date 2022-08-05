K.T. McFarland to Newsmax: Pelosi Isn't Doing Enough to Stop China

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may have defied China by making a stop-off visit to Taiwan, but she's not doing what is needed to help the United States stand up to the rival nation, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland, now a board member for the American Conservative Union, said on Newsmax on Friday.

"She's not doing the three things she needs to do," McFarland said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," noting that Pelosi isn't helping with the U.S. military, technology sectors, or the supply chain.

"She's not helping rebuild the American military, particularly the American Navy, in the South China Sea and in the Pacific right now," said McFarland. "Our military, senior military, and intelligence officials say if there was, God forbid, a war between the United States and China in that part of the world, the United States doesn't win."



McFarland also said she wants to know what Pelosi is doing about the United States investing in its own technology.

"The Chinese have taken the lead in a number of significant high-tech areas," McFarland said. "Are we doing the investment that we have historically done? No, we're not doing any of that."

Finally, the supply chain must be protected, said McFarland.

"China provides 90 percent of the United States' antibiotics," said McFarland. "If China wants to have a trade war with us, if they decide they really want to punish us, they're in a position to do it unless we take steps to protect our supply chain."

Meanwhile, China is conducting military drills off the island of Taiwan, and McFarland said the country is "showing what they can do" if it felt the need to strike fear into anyone watching.

Also, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is getting ready to be elected to a historic third term as president and doesn't want to jeopardize his chances, but he also can't let matters slide and keep his authority in China and the Communist Party, said McFarland.

"He's got to do something, and as long as he's got all the cards, I think we're in a very poor position," she said.

"If you look at their 5,000-year history, they would far rather not have to fight … before the war starts, they'll use economic measures. They'll do a blockade," said McFarland. "The Chinese could circle Taiwan with Chinese vessels and then dare anybody to break that blockade.

"They could do something like that, and I think it's far more likely that they use economic means or cyber means — or intimidation — rather than actually having to invade."

