KT McFarland to Newsmax: Impeachment Gives Dems 'Excuse' to Oust Biden

Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Wednesday that if House Republicans began impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, it could give Democrats the political cover they need to select a new nominee for 2024.

"Maybe what happens is, as they look into what he [Biden] said [in emails using a pseudonym] — and impeachment allows you to look at a lot of corners that otherwise Congress and congressional committees couldn't look into — what if they start finding stuff?" McFarland said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "And then you marry that up with Joe Biden, who's clearly declining very rapidly mentally and physically, that gives the Democrats every excuse they need to jettison Joe Biden."

The National Archives and Records Administration on Tuesday acknowledged its possession of approximately 5,400 emails that contain pseudonyms that Biden was known to use during his time as vice president.

The agency's confirmation of the existence of the records came in response to a June 2022 Freedom of Information Act request by the Southeastern Legal Foundation.

The nonprofit constitutional legal group requested emails relating to the accounts of Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware — pseudonyms Joe Biden was known to use in the Obama White House.

"The reason Joe Biden wants to cling onto this [the presidency], and, obviously, he likes the perks of office, but all the people underneath him — all the advisers, the Cabinet officers – they want to keep Joe Biden in place because they're running the show," McFarland said.

"If [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom, somebody else, gets the nomination, somebody else, some other Democrat, gets elected, these guys are out of a job. So that's why they're pushing to keep Biden in as long as he's got a pulse."

Commenting on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's exchange with CNN host Jake Tapper, in which Tapper was pressing Jean-Pierre about Biden's age and stamina, McFarland said, "I think they're [CNN] reading the tea leaves."

"I think they're looking at Joe Biden and saying he's vulnerable, he's weak, he's aging very quickly, and so, if somebody's going to make a move, they've got to start making a move now," she said. "I think CNN, all the other mainstream media, they're going to start hedging their bets."

A new Siena Research poll shows less than half of New York Democrats want their party to nominate Biden as their 2024 presidential candidate.

Just 47% said the party should pick Biden, versus 46% who said the Democratic Party should pick someone else. The remaining 7% were unsure.