McFarland to Newsmax: Biden's Fossil Fuel Policy Makes Russia-Ukraine War Go

Russia can continue to finance its war against Ukraine through the sale of oil no matter how long the conflict lasts, due to high energy prices caused by President Joe Biden's war on fossil fuels, K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Monday.

McFarland, who was deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration, said on "Wake Up America" that in this war of attrition "Russia has more or less infinite ability to put troops on the front lines and to buy ammunition from other countries as it runs out of its own .... while Ukraine, on the other hand, is dependent on the kindness and goodwill of its neighbors and particularly the United States, to keep fighting."

She stressed that a richer country and one with more population, such as Russia, will always win a war of attrition, or a war that is stalemated, so "it's inevitable that Ukraine is not going to win this war no matter what happens."

McFarland said that due to this fact, "the sooner they all get to the negotiating table the better, stop the fighting and let Ukraine rebuild with aid from the west."

She also belittled sanctions leveled against Russia by the Biden administration, due to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison, emphasizing that "until you bankrupt Russia with lower energy prices, then Russia will keep on fighting."

McFarland pointed out that the sanctions were against Russian companies and individuals, which are meaningless actions, because the only "thing that would get Russian President Vladimir Putin's attention is if oil prices drop" significantly.

She pointed out that former President Donald Trump has promised, if elected president again, to permit extensive drilling for oil, which will greatly push the price of oil lower.

McFarland said that Trump will then have the ability to force the two sides to the negotiating table by telling Putin he will give Ukraine offensive weapons if he does not agree to talks and by telling Kyiv that if they don't go to the negotiating table, he will cut off their weapons.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com