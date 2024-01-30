McFarland to Newsmax: Destroy Iran's Proxies by 100%

Former U.S. deputy national security adviser KT McFarland said on Newsmax the U.S. should respond with "enormous vigor and gusto" to eliminate all military facilities connected with the Iranian proxies responsible for the recent U.S. casualties.

"Don't degrade them by 30%, destroy them by 100%," she said.

In response to the killing of three American troops on Sunday in Jordan by an Iranian-backed proxy group, McFarland was critical of the Biden administration's statement following the attacks in which the National Security Council coordinator, John Kirby, stated, "We are not looking for a war with Iran. We are not seeking a conflict in a military way."

McFarland told Rob Finnerty a better option would have been to not signal an overtly defensive position. "He should come out and say, Americans have died. We have all military and economic options on the table. The president is going to decide in the next couple of days how to respond, but respond we will," she said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

In addition to destroying the Iranian proxies, McFarland laid out her economic plan in dealing with Iran, starting with enforcing the initial sanctions which the Biden administration had dropped.

"Number two, push down the price of oil and gas," she said. "Bankrupt Iran. Then three, I would go to all the countries getting oil from Iran … and tell them Look, you come to our side and we the United States are going to guarantee your energy.' "

McFarland concluded by saying the U.S. should give Israel any and every military tool needed to defeat their enemies.

"Finally, go to Israel and say, Do what you gotta do.' " she said.

Sunday's attack was the culmination of a series of increasingly brazen drone strikes in the region, with over 150 such attacks against U.S. military installations since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Pentagon.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!