McFarland to Newsmax: Israel May Not Need US Help With Iran

Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Tuesday that Israel has been doing fine on its own as it sends military strikes to destroy Iran's nuclear program and top leaders.

McFarland told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that reports suggesting Israel has asked the U.S. for bunker-busting bombs have no basis, and Israel may have a surprise in hand.

"And so I'm waiting to see what's Israel going to pull out of the hat. You know, the exploding pagers, the drone strikes," McFarland said.

Only the Israelis know the extent of their military arsenal, she said. "Maybe Israel's got some other way of dealing with the nuclear reactor in Fordow."

The Royal United Services Institute in the United Kingdom has done extensive research on Iran's Fordow nuclear material site. It details several ways a potential military strike could cripple the plant.

McFarland said President Donald Trump is more interested in using nonmilitary ways to get Iran to drop its ambitions for a nuclear weapon.

"Favoring, is there some way we can do commerce here and not chaos?" McFarland said.

Everyone who is pushing for the U.S. to join the Israeli military strikes has missed some key points, she said.

"At the end of the day, all these people who are screaming about, oh, we need to have the United States get involved and attack Fordow, or we shouldn't ever get involved," she said.

But Israel, according to McFarland, does not need U.S. military hardware. "Wait a minute, guys. Israel now owns the skies."

McFarland called Trump "a reluctant warrior." Israel, on the other hand, has been precise with its strikes against Iran's nuclear program, along with eliminating some of Iran's top military and scientific leaders. This, she said, should worry Iran's supreme leader.

"If you're the ayatollah, aren't you a little nervous right now that you've got a short life expectancy?" McFarland said.

Israel opened its military strikes on Iran late Thursday, and the attacks have continued since then to eliminate Iran's nuclear program after negotiations came to a standstill. Iran has also launched counter-strikes against Israel, killing some civilians.

Trump on Tuesday called on Iran to surrender.

