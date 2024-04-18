KT McFarland to Newsmax: 'Israel Is in a Really Tough Spot'

Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Thursday that after Iran's thwarted strike on Israel last weekend, the Jewish state is "in a really tough spot."

"It has sort of two problems to deal with right now, two security problems," McFarland said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "One, does it go after Iran, reestablishing deterrence, showing Iran they can't get away with a direct act of war against Israel, shooting missiles off and drones off from Iran into Israel? So, does it defend itself there, or, in addition, or and, does it defend itself against Hamas in Gaza? So, it's sort of a two-front issue that Israel is facing.

"Now, when Iran had a concerted attack against Israel a few days ago, I was, frankly, quite surprised," she continued. "I was surprised that the U.S., the Biden administration, helped Israel. I thought they might find a bunch of excuses, sit on the sidelines, wait to see how things turned out. But no, they did come to Israel's aid and very successfully. Not just the United States — the United Kingdom, France, Jordan, gosh, even Saudi Arabia. They came to Israel's defense. But, President Biden followed that up by saying, 'Israel don't do anything more.' And, at the same time, Iran said, 'Israel you make another move and we're coming back after you.' "

McFarland said that the Israelis are "stuck between do they defend themselves or do they try to keep [President] Joe Biden on their side?" As the president of the United States, the Israelis need Biden's support, as well as "American intelligence cooperation, American defense capabilities and the United States to be willing to resupply them with a lot of the weapons systems."

"The Iron Dome ain't cheap and Israel's going to need an awful lot more of the component parts, a lot of which it gets from the United States," McFarland said.

Responding to expert witness testimony that Russia and Iran are using Ukraine and Israel as "battlefield laboratories" to probe Western military weakness, McFarland said she "heard that and … thought yikes."

The problem, she said, is that the United States has been getting "pushed around" by Russia, China, and Iran for the last three years.

"If they sense that the United States is continuing to be led fecklessly and weakly, they're going to exploit this period of time," she said. "Not only will Iran go in for basically the kill shot against Israel, feeling that Israel is isolated and alone from the United States, but it's a truism of foreign policy, it's a truism of life: If your adversary is weak and looks like he's running, he's not going to respond, not going to retaliate, that's when you go in and do something aggressive.

"That's where you take advantage. Once one country, one leader, sees the United States being taken advantage of, the others all join in."

