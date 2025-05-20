KT McFarland to Newsmax: Golden Dome Protects Both Israel, US

KT McFarland, a former deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump, praised the work the president is doing with the Golden Dome missile defense shield on Newsmax Tuesday.

Trump previously signed an executive order to direct the implementation of a shield to protect from attacks from hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles, as well as other advanced attacks.

McFarland was working in the Reagan administration when he was developing the Star Wars missile defense shield.

"Once you have a missile shield over America, nuclear weapons are obsolete if we're defended against them," McFarland said on Newmax's "National Report." "And so fast forward today, the one president who is going to bring that dream to fruition, the guy who's going to close that deal, is our wonderful President Trump, because he knows the technology is now there."

McFarland said the Golden Dome allows for the protection of both Israel and America.

"That is just a huge game changer," she said.

Last week, reports indicated that Trump is considering appointing a Golden Dome "czar" for the project.

Congressional Republicans have proposed a $150 billion defense package, including an initial $27 billion boost to the Golden Dome missile system.

