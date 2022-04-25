KT McFarland to Newsmax: Biden Could Bankrupt Putin By Producing Fuel

If President Joe Biden wants to diminish Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to wage war on Ukraine, he'd start producing American oil and natural gas and start shipping it to Europe, former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland tells Newsmax.

"Drive the price down and bankrupt Putin, that's the real solution this, not this sort of nibbling around the edges," McFarland said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Tuesday.

Putin can keep the war going, despite sanctions from the United States and its allies, because of his "chokehold on the European economy," as he supplies the majority of their fuel supplies there, especially to Germany, she added.

Russian oil and gas are still going through pipelines in Ukraine to reach Europe, and if Russia "got desperate," it could shut those pipelines down and still make money from selling oil to India and China, said McFarland.

"The real problem, though, is that it continues to be the lifeblood of the German and European economies," she said. This means the United States should go to those countries and say it understands they can't immediately stop Russian energy and then give them a plan so they can wean themselves off those supplies.

Turning her attention to China, McFarland said the United States has been distracted by wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and hasn't paid attention to China, which has taken advantage of the situation.

"They have this 'belt and road initiative,' so China is building roads, actual roads, technology roads from China, all through Asia, through the Middle East, Africa, to Europe," she said. "They plan to have an equivalent of the Roman Empire Eurasian trade route. They're also doing it with maritime. They're also building these ports in different cities along with the ports in south Asia and the eastern coast of Africa."

To get the ports, China loans the money to the countries, and when their governments can't pay off the bill, the assets are seized and turned into military installations, said McFarland.

On other topics, the United States and Israel are to hold a new round of strategic talks this week, with the focus on the Iran nuclear program and deal, and McFarland said Monday that Biden has also made Iran more wealthy by ending the United States' energy independence.

"Russia's rich and can go invade Ukraine," while Iran can use its oil money to develop nuclear weapons, she commented.

"So what are we doing talking to Israel?" McFarland continued. "There's no amount of reassuring we can do to Israel to say Oh, don't worry, it's not going to matter. It's an existential threat to Israel's existence."

McFarland also on Monday discussed a New York Post report that according to visitor logs from the office of former President Barack Obama, Hunter Biden's business partner Eric Schwerin visited the White House and other official locations at least 19 times between 2009 and 2015.

One of those visits included a personal meeting with then-Vice President Biden in the West Wing, the Post reported.

"I've worked in the West Wing of the White House and several administrations, most recently in the Trump administration," said McFarland. "It's inconceivable that someone could be coming in to see the vice president of the United States. Without a certain amount of vetting, you don't just walk in … the Secret Service has to check you out and do a back quick background check."

She added that she hopes the special counsel, John Durham, obtains the notes of the meetings, because "you don't walk into the office of the vice president without a log being kept topics being kept and somebody's keeping notes. Where are they?"

