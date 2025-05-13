KT McFarland to Newsmax: Trump's Saudi Arabia Speech His Greatest

K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia earlier in the day not only might have been the best he has given, but maybe the best speech delivered by anyone in 40 years.

The speech came after Trump met with investors and touted a $600 billion investment commitment by Saudi Arabia in the U.S. and announced ending sanctions against Syria's new government. Trump's remarks about the region's development and future sought to broaden the focus of a four-day trip to the Middle East, his first visit to the region in his second term, with stops in Qatar on Wednesday and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. He described the Middle East as a place of growth and limitless potential.

"I think this was a major favor to [Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who has been arguing that we should drop the sanctions against Syria," McFarland, deputy national security adviser in Trump's first term, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They've turned the page. Let them have an opportunity. And President Trump did it.

"I mean, this was such a great speech. This will go down as probably President Trump's greatest speech, but probably one of the greatest speeches in the last 40 years. Because why? Because he defines peace through strength. What are we good at? Technology. Trade. Investment.

"We don't want to go to war with everybody. We don't want to shove down their throats the American political system and fight these forever wars. And so, President Trump, whether it was with regard to Syria or Saudi Arabia or even the extended hand of friendship to Iran, let's do a deal. Let's compete with each other economically. Let's just not go to war where nobody wins. Let's turn to what is best for our own people," she said.

McFarland said in Trump's first term, she and other advisers were with the president in the White House Situation Room discussing potential changes in Saudi Arabia's leadership. She advocated for sticking with the Saudi old guard because they were known.

"And Trump said, no, we are going to take a chance on the next generation, the young guys, Mohammed bin Salman, because they promised that they're going to modernize their society, open their economy, and that's where the future lies," she said.

