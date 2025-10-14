McFarland to Newsmax: Hamas 'Has No Friends, No Cover,' Must Disarm

Hamas is isolated and collapsing under regional pressure, as multiple countries have agreed to the peace framework requiring the terrorist group to disarm and withdraw from any role in governing Gaza, KT McFarland, former deputy national security adviser during President Donald Trump's first term, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

McFarland said Hamas has been abandoned by its former allies and faces complete dismantlement under the new regional agreement that demands the group disarm and give up political control in Gaza.

In an interview on "Finnerty," McFarland said that the terms of the peace deal, endorsed by the United States and multiple countries across the Middle East, make clear that "Hamas has to lay down its arms and cannot be part of the government going forward."

"Hamas has no friends, no money, no diplomatic cover, nothing. And I think the Palestinian people are happy to turn them in," McFarland said.

Her comments came as President Donald Trump declared the Israel-Hamas war officially over.

Monday's release of the last remaining living Israeli hostages in Gaza, along with Israel's simultaneous release of more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners, marked the first step of what Trump called a "20-point plan" to establish lasting peace in the region.

"After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace," Trump said during recent remarks to the Israeli parliament.

McFarland described two factions within Hamas: the leadership "living it up" in Qatar and Turkey and the armed fighters inside Gaza.

"There are the guys who live in the Four Seasons Hotel who wear suits and have been negotiating," she said.

"Those are the guys that said, 'OK, fine. We'll agree.'

"Why? Because their host, Qatar, the Turks and others said, 'Hamas, you agree to this and you agree to it within five days, or you're losing all support from us forever after,'" McFarland said.

As for the fighters in Gaza, she predicted they would soon be eliminated.

"They're dead men walking," McFarland said, noting that Israel and regional allies are now coordinating closely on security enforcement.

"Trump has given them their chance. And if they don't lay down their arms, I think that they're gone," she said.

"Israel will do it in conjunction with the other countries in the region.

"We're sending security forces. Remember, all those countries signed on to the deal," McFarland said.

