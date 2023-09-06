KT McFarland to Newsmax: Russia-NKorea Talks Point to Cold War

Russia's talks with North Korea on weapons sales is another example of a "new world Cold War" being led by China, former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax Wednesday.

"China and Russia and North Korea, and probably Iran, are the new bloc that we have to worry about," McFarland told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We're seeing all this happen. This didn't happen when President Trump was in office.

"Russia's running out of weapons, so [it] has to find a new source. North Korea is very happy to do it. Russia has some money to pay for weapons. Why? Because oil prices are high. Russia makes a lot of money by exporting oil and natural gas. Those prices are high because [President] Joe Biden won't let American energy producers go on the international market."

China is also "happy" with the talks between Russia and North Korea, McFarland said.

"North Korea is kind of a wholly owned subsidiary in China … so they're all in it together," she said.

Meanwhile, Russia's economy is growing despite U.S. sanctions, so it "can fight this war for a long time," and Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine because "he wants to tell the Ukrainians to keep fighting," McFarland said

McFarland also commented on a report from The Wall Street Journal in which U.S. officials were quoted as saying that there is a potential espionage threat with people attempting to get onto military bases and other places without proper authorization, including Chinese nationals who were found crossing into a U.S. missile range in New Mexico and scuba divers swimming near a U.S. launch site in Florida.

"Even during the Cold War, we never saw that this bad with the Soviet Union and the United States," McFarland said. "The Chinese are coming through the windows, are coming through the doors, they are coming through the cracks in the walls there.

"Not only are they near American military bases, but they've got divers off of American naval bases and Air Force bases. They're even having tourists who go in the White House tour and mistakenly wander off the tour path and start snapping pictures of places they are not supposed to be. ... They're trying to penetrate the United States and [gather] up as much intelligence as they can."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!