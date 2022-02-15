K.T. McFarland to Newsmax: 'What Did Hillary Clinton Know' About Infiltration?

A filing from special counsel John Durham's investigation showing Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign had paid a technology firm to infiltrate computer servers connected with then-GOP candidate Donald Trump reveals a plot that's "even bigger than Watergate" former deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"But the real question is the old Watergate question, What did Hillary Clinton know, and when did she know it? Was she involved or not?" McFarland said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" about the plan, which was to show a "narrative" of collusion involving Russia and Trump.

But when there was no proof of a link between Russia and Trump, the Clinton campaign "made it up," said McFarland.

"They made it up out of whole cloth that there was a Russia-Trump connection, that Trump was a Russian asset, and if you voted for Trump or continued to support Trump after he was elected, then you were supporting a Russian asset in the Oval Office," said McFarland. "It was all made up, but they peddled it to the press and they loved it. It was terrific for ratings and reporters got rich off of it. There was nothing there. The big lie."

The reports leave questions aside from how much Clinton knew, she continued.

"Did the intelligence community know about this and just turn a blind eye, or did they know about it and they were involved in it?" asked McFarland. "I mean, one way they were complicit, and the other way they were corrupt. Finally, if they didn't know about it, the job of the intelligence communities is to protect the communications of the president, the United States, and its top staff, so they're either corrupt, complicit, or incompetent."

Further, the person who "spread the big lie" is now President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, who had been Clinton's foreign policy adviser, said McFarland.

"[He] was about working the phones to the press and they loved it, and they loved him," said McFarland. "So guess what his reward was? He's now Joe Biden's national security adviser, negotiating with the Russians over Ukraine."

All of this means that it's important for Republicans to retake the House and Senate this year, because that will restore their subpoena power and allow them to investigate the claims that are being made, said McFarland.

"They can call all those people involved in that and in every other thing up to testify and explain to the American people what they're all about," she said.

