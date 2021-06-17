K.T. McFarland to Newsmax: 'No Strength' From Biden in Putin Meeting

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland, who had a major role in helping President Donald Trump prepare to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and was with late President Ronald Reagan for his own Russia summit in the 1980s, tells Newsmax that President Joe Biden didn't meet his predecessors' goals this week of achieving peace through strength.

"There certainly was no strength," McFarland said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Thursday, accusing Biden of failing to meet his obligations in meeting with the nation's European allies and getting them to stand up together against China and Russia.

"In the European meetings, you got a very sort of fuzzy, milquetoast statements," said McFarland. "'You know we're going to study this. We want to look into that. We feel strongly about this, but nothing about defense spending nothing about tracing nothing about any of the tough stuff.'"

But by the time Biden met with Putin, "it was already a done deal," said McFarland.

"The thing I think upset me even more than I thought I was going to be upset was that while he was sitting down for his face to face with Vladimir Putin, he was getting a slap in the face because American forces, American jets had to scramble in Hawaii because the Russians were middle of conducting their biggest naval exercise since the Cold War," said McFarland. "How provocative is something like that? That was playing out while this meeting was playing out, by the way, no mention of New START, the Arctic Ocean, the origins of coronavirus, and holding China accountable."

She also questioned the decision for Biden and Putin to hold separate press conferences, because normally, after such meetings there is a joint press conference.

"Everybody makes happy talk, or at least they say at the joint meeting, they say, well, we agreed to disagree," McFarland said. But by allowing Putin the chance to speak first, that allowed him to "dispute his own propaganda" and he got no pushback.

Then when Biden came on, it was "anti-climatic," she said.

"The only outcome worse than Vladimir Putin having an unencumbered stage to the world for an hour would have been President Biden standing right next to him, having no pushback to Putin," said McFarland. "Biden looked tired. I'm not convinced that Biden was up to the job."

Meanwhile, Putin "already had what he wanted" heading into the meeting, so that was why he looked "so bored," said McFarland.

Before the Nord Stream 2 pipeline approval, Russia was "broke," she added, but now it will be "rich for a couple of decades."

But in Helsinki, against Trump, Putin's "body language was much different because Trump was an unknown entity," said McFarland.

"The thing that concerns me is looking forward, and Russia and China getting together if you'll notice that there was very little talk about bad, bad China ... in fact, Putin excuses China and a lot of times in and talking about the virus or other things."

She added that she's concerned about China and Russia joining forces after the United States has spent decades trying to keep them apart.

"You have Chinese money, Chinese technology, and you have, on the other hand, Russian natural resources and Russian military strength," said McFarland.

