McFarland to Newsmax: 'Important' to See Biden Stand With Israel

Wednesday, 18 October 2023 01:42 PM EDT

Former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland said on Newsmax that President Joe Biden is making the right decision in traveling to Israel this week in a show of support following the attack by Hamas.

Biden on Wednesday arrived in Tel Aviv where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and spoke with the country's cabinet members.

McFarland, during an appearance on "Wake Up America" said although she's "a big critic of Joe Biden's foreign policy," which she says "enable[s] Iran to do what they're doing now in support of Hamas and Hezbollah," [I] "really very much support his move to Israel."

It's "so important to see that picture of the United States flag" next to the Israeli flag, she said, and both leaders "standing together, because the important thing here is that the United States does and with Israel."

McFarland also commented on Biden's decision to skip a summit meeting with leaders from Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt following the destruction of a hospital in Gaza, which Israel has blamed on Hamas and Palestine has blamed on Israel.

"The damage has already been done, no matter who caused the hospital to blow up, because the damages is that these Arab states are now backing away from talking … even to President Biden," she said.

McFarland noted reports that Saudi Arabia's ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, recently kept U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waiting for hours for a meeting that was eventually postponed to the following day.

She said Mohammed "wouldn't even meet with our secretary of state, he kept him waiting, isolated him … just think of where we were two weeks ago."

McFarland said that before the attack on Israel, "Saudi Arabia was on the verge of signing a historic peace agreement with Israel," which "would have changed the complexion of the Middle East forever."

McFarland said that "Iran couldn't live with this" and "is now flipping the script and trying to isolate Israel."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 18 October 2023 01:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

