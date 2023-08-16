Gov. Noem to Newsmax: S.D. Example of Conservatism Working

President Biden must spin the story and lie to the American people about the results of his failed economic policies, but "we've proven in South Dakota that conservative principles work," Republican Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"That's why this Democrat Party and Joe Biden are so scared of a little state like South Dakota," Noem told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "All we have done here in the last several years is what conservatives say they believe."

Noem elaborated, saying: "We have one of the best economies in the country. Incomes are going up here faster than anywhere else. We have the lowest unemployment rate in our nation's history right now in South Dakota, everybody works."

The state's successes are not only economic.

"Our mental health and suicide numbers are going down or drug overdoses are going down. People are happier," Noem said.

The contrast between the policies instituted in South Dakota and those by the liberal Biden administration have an interesting contrast, Noem added, saying that Biden has to "spin his story."

"He has to lie to the American people to try to get reelected and stay in his position of power," Noem said. "Here in South Dakota, we just stepped back, but the people have personal responsibility and let the numbers speak for themselves, and their better lives speak for themselves."

"It's a dangerous thing when you have a state like South Dakota out there for the Democratic Party. We threaten everything that they do to grab control of people's lives," Noem said.

