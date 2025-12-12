Rep. Rulli to Newsmax: Dems Reveal 'Party of Violence' at Noem Hearing

Democrat lawmakers' conduct during Thursday's hearing on Capitol Hill involving Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, particularly when one lawmaker downplayed the shootings of two National Guard soldiers as an "accident," shows them being in the "party of violence," Rep. Mike Rulli told Newsmax on Friday.

"They elected an attorney general in Virginia who condones the assassination of the speaker of the House of Virginia," the Ohio Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

"They elected a mayor in New York who wants to defund the police," he added. "They are the party of violence."

Rulli also said it is "disgusting" that the Guard shootings were not seen as an act of terrorism being carried out in Washington, D.C., "the nation's crown jewel."

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, called the ambush-style shootings of the two National Guardsmen on the night before Thanksgiving an "unfortunate accident," drawing fire from Noem and House Republicans.

The hearing aired live on Newsmax and on the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

Rulli, using the Thompson comments as an example, drew a contrast between Democrats and the Republican Party, saying that Democrats are the "party of violence."

"We are the party of prayer," he said. "That is the difference."

"That is a crucial drawing of the line of who they are and who we are, and we're not going to put up with this," Rulli added. "We will have a return to normal."

Rulli also linked Democrat positions on immigration to electoral politics.

"They realized that the illegal aliens are the voting bloc that they need to stay in power," he said.

Rulli added that he believes Americans are shifting away from Democrats.

"They've lost all males of all races throughout the last two elections," he said. "A lot of the females in this country are starting to leave them, too. There's a return to family values."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com