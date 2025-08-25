Noem to Newsmax: Hold 'Horrible Individual' Abrego Garcia to Account

Appearing on Newsmax on Monday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem did not mince words when discussing Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who remains jailed after a judge blocked his deportation to Uganda.

"This man is a suspected terrorist known to affiliate and be friends with MS-13 members," Noem said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "He's an extremely dangerous individual. A known wife-beater. This is someone that should never be free in the United States of America, and bringing him to justice is incredibly important to the safety of the American people."

A federal judge on Monday ordered that Abrego Garcia not be moved from a Virginia detention facility to ensure he has access to counsel. Noem blamed activist judges and liberals for Abrego Garcia remaining in the United States.

They "have gone to the mat defending this terrorist and individual who is out there partnering with other criminals to break the law and to create criminal activities against vulnerable Americans," Noem said. "They have stood with him and fought for him just to oppose President Trump. I am just shocked every single day by the amount of… extreme liberals who… stand with him because of their opposition to this administration."

Noem said she hopes Abrego Garcia remains detained until he is brought to justice.

"He's off the streets today… which means the American people are safe," Noem said. "But we are really hoping that he will continue to face penalties for what he has done. We'll continue to use every piece of tool in the toolbox that we have to continue to make sure that he isn't here in this country, endangering individuals who are citizens of the United States."

Noem noted Abrego Garcia has been accused of domestic abuse by his wife, though she later recanted.

"This is no Maryland father, no Maryland man," Noem said. "This is not the average typical person that Democrats and elected officials have said. He is a terrorist. He is a wife-beater. He is someone who trafficked individuals and even solicited minors for nude pictures and for pornography. He's a horrible individual who needs to be held accountable for his crimes."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com