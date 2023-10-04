Gov. Noem to Newsmax: Speaker Ouster 'Sad Day for the Institution'

The House of Representatives ousting its speaker for the first time in U.S. history is a "sad day for the institution," South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I'm hopeful that Republicans will learn from the experience, that America will be better off in the future; but I do think that this is a challenging time for everyone," the Republican governor told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "And we've got a lot of folks out serving in the House that are anxious to get better focus going forward."

After discussing ideas for who may succeed Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the speakership, Noem blasted the fact that after the vacating of the speakership, the House was sent home for the week.

"I cannot believe placing that vote, having that situation happen, and then everybody going home," Noem said. "I'd have made them sit there and be miserable until they got their act together and decided to govern this country like respectable human beings."

Noem agreed with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who filed the motion to vacate, when he said that the House should have been passing one-subject bills for appropriations, instead of constant continuing resolutions.

"If you had that kind of a rule and held strong to it for six months, yes, it would feel chaotic; but ... people would start to reach across the aisle and work with each other," Noem said.

"If nobody could move a piece of legislation that was important to their district, they'd learn to start talking to other people in other parties, other districts, learning about their topics of interest, to help them getting their bills passed that were important, to help them get theirs done."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!