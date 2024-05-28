Gov. Noem to Newsmax: Feds Not Protecting S.D. Tribes

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Tuesday that Mexican cartels have found a "safe haven" in her state's tribal territories, bringing violence, human trafficking, and drugs, and she's powerless to do anything about it.

The Biden administration is responsible for law and order on reservations. It's not working out well, she said.

Noem joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" one week after the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe voted to ban her from its reservation, meaning Noem is blocked from all nine indigenous tribes in South Dakota. It represents 20% of her state.

"Well, it's interesting because it's something that the tribal leadership has done when the communities are begging me for help," Noem told Bolling. "Every day I get emails and texts and phone calls from people that live in these communities just to say, 'Governor, please come help us. Our children are being raped, drugs are everywhere, they're prolific. Our children and our women are missing. They're trafficking human beings across our reservations,' and the responsibility for law and order lies with the federal government.

"The federal government is failing these communities and their tribal leadership is getting political instead. They'd rather attack me, the one person who is offering to come and help, even though it's not my responsibility. I want to help these communities. The problem is, is that who has real jurisdiction there? It's the federal government, and they're refusing to keep people safe," Noem added.

