WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kristi noem | feds | south dakota | tribes | jurisdiction | cartels | biden administration

Gov. Noem to Newsmax: Feds Not Protecting S.D. Tribes

By    |   Tuesday, 28 May 2024 11:01 PM EDT

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Tuesday that Mexican cartels have found a "safe haven" in her state's tribal territories, bringing violence, human trafficking, and drugs, and she's powerless to do anything about it.

The Biden administration is responsible for law and order on reservations. It's not working out well, she said.

Noem joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" one week after the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe voted to ban her from its reservation, meaning Noem is blocked from all nine indigenous tribes in South Dakota. It represents 20% of her state.

"Well, it's interesting because it's something that the tribal leadership has done when the communities are begging me for help," Noem told Bolling. "Every day I get emails and texts and phone calls from people that live in these communities just to say, 'Governor, please come help us. Our children are being raped, drugs are everywhere, they're prolific. Our children and our women are missing. They're trafficking human beings across our reservations,' and the responsibility for law and order lies with the federal government.

"The federal government is failing these communities and their tribal leadership is getting political instead. They'd rather attack me, the one person who is offering to come and help, even though it's not my responsibility. I want to help these communities. The problem is, is that who has real jurisdiction there? It's the federal government, and they're refusing to keep people safe," Noem added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Tuesday that Mexican cartels have found a "safe haven" in her state's tribal territories, bringing violence, human trafficking, and drugs, and she's powerless to do anything about it.
kristi noem, feds, south dakota, tribes, jurisdiction, cartels, biden administration, crime
291
2024-01-28
Tuesday, 28 May 2024 11:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved