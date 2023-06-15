Gov. Noem to Newsmax: Americans Discouraged By DOJ's Political Bias

South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Thursday that Americans are getting discouraged by the Department of Justice and its intelligence agencies brushing aside their duty to find the underlying cause of crimes because of politics.

"I've seen it as a governor trying to interact with the Department of Justice, getting them to take action in situations where federal law is being violated, and they refused to because it's not politically convenient, or it's not fitting their narrative of what they really want to be coming forward, or it's helping themselves personally to keep their ... hold on power," Noem told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"That is what is so discouraging to the American people, is that they're recognizing that these intelligence agencies, which we've always relied on to get to the bottom of true criminal situations, are actually in some instances helping to cover it up."

Noem was responding to the FBI not pursuing a case against President Joe Biden and his family after a federal whistleblower revealed an unclassified FD-1023 form contained allegations of Biden, while vice president, being paid $5 million from an executive at Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Limited to influence U.S. policy decisions. The document also allegedly contained evidence that the executive has 17 audio recordings between himself and Biden and his son, Hunter, who sat on Burisma's board.

U.S. Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairs of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and Judiciary Committee, respectively, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have been leading Republican efforts to uncover the truth and hold the FBI and the Bidens accountable.

"There are some within the FBI that are corrupted, and it needs a major overhaul," Noem said. "We all have been involved in government or in our local areas have good FBI agents who get up every day and try to do the right thing.

"I believe that their leaders are corrupt and that they are part of the situation that's allowing this hypocrisy to go on and using their powers that they have to punish those that they don't like."

Noem added that she appreciates the work Republican lawmakers are doing to bring these allegations to light.

"There will be more," Noem said. "You just wait. The next week or two will blow this country's mind on what comes forward to really point to this type of corruption. … Many of these committees in the House are doing work and talking to whistleblowers and getting much more information that I believe is going to continue to build the case that Comer and Jordan and Sen. Grassley are working on."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!